Milton Keynes officials mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen died yesterday (8 September) at the age of 96, many people who represent Milton Keynes have expressed their sadness in learning of the monarch’s passing.

Milton Keynes South MP, Iain Stewart, said: "I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second. I thank her for her constant service to this country. We owe her so much. My condolences to the King and the Royal Family. God Save the King."

Flags at MK Council have been flying at half mast since Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death yesterday evening.

Queen Elizabeth II

Milton Keynes Mayor Amanda Marlow said: “It is with great sadness that Milton Keynes City Council hears of the death of H.M. The Queen.

We send our deep condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the people of Milton Keynes. I will be writing to The Royal Household to express our sympathies.

"Her Majesty’s 70-year reign witnessed many milestones in the history of this country and the Commonwealth, and more changes in the way we live our lives than any previous reign.

“Milton Keynes was created in the modern Elizabethan age, and we are profoundly honoured that The City of Milton Keynes was designated for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

We express gratitude for Her Majesty’s life of dedication and service to the British people.”

The Mayor of Milton Keynes laid flowers at the Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park on behalf of the city, yesterday evening.

Members of the public can contribute to a book of condolence at the Milton Keynes City Council Civic offices.

The Queen had a long history of supporting and visiting Milton Keynes first coming to Wolverton as a Princess in 1948.

Her Majesty went on to make several more visits to Wolverton Works throughout her historic reign.

Famously, The Queen and Prince Philip attended the opening of Milton Keynes shopping centre in 1979.