Milton Keynes panto raises staggering £17,700 for Henry Allen Trust charity

During the run of Jack and the Beanstalk at Milton Keynes Theatre, audiences raised an amazing £17,732.93 for local children’s cancer charity, The Henry Allen Trust.

The Trust was set up in 2014 by Henry Allen’s parents who were inspired by their son’s bravery while facing a rare cancer.

Before Henry sadly passed away, he made his mummy and daddy “pinkie promise” to follow his dream – helping other children and their families create memories and fulfil wishes. The charity is still working hard to fulfil Henry’s wish and support children, teens, young adults and their families battling childhood cancers.

Diversity were stars of the panto in MK

Dawn Allen, Henry’s mum and director and founder of the trust said “As a small charity this was a truly amazing opportunity and one which Henry’s Mummy and Daddy along with the incredible army of volunteers known as Team Henry will never, ever forget.

"Team Henry had an absolute blast meeting the audience after the shows and raising awareness of childhood cancers and vital pennies so urgently needed to continue our invaluable work in MK and Beyond.”

The funds raised will be used to fund various services and activities including care packages, monthly support groups and arts and crafts for Oncology wards as well as funding well-being councillors and nurse oncology courses.

Jack and the Beanstalk, produced by Crossroads Pantomime’s, was seen by over 60,000 audience members this festive period, and received roaring reviews from audiences and critics.

Collections for the Henry Allen Trust were made during the panto

More information about The Henry Allen Trust is here.