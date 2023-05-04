Milton Keynes paramedic speaks out about 'miracle' new weight loss drug that saw him quickly shed more than four stone

​A paramedic from Milton Keynes has become an advocate for the new ‘miracle’ weight loss drug Wegovy.

Dad-of-three Alex Guevara, 46, had weekly injections of the drug after he became depressed and unwell when his weight topped 20 stone.

He went to a private clinic and paid £250 a month for six months, during which time his weight dropped dramatically and his health improved.

​Alex Guevara is now slim and fit after having injections of ​Wegovy

The drug is a brand name for semaglutide, which mimics a natural appetite-regulating hormone that is released when food is eaten. It also regulates insulin levels, making it a wonder drug for diabetics.

Another brand name is Ozempic.

Alex, who describes himself as a clinical practitioner in Urgent and Primary Care and an ‘obesity management specialist’, has given interviews to the national press and radio shows detailing his own experience.

The weight loss drug is injected weekly

He told the Mail Online how he began the injections three years ago after struggling with his weight and the scary sleep apnoea it was causing.

“I had no willpower. I'd have three bowls of cereal at breakfast as well as toast. Meanwhile, I was on a barrage of medication for depression and asthma. I even felt suicidal,” he said.

“Within a few days of starting the drug I just stopped feeling so hungry. There were a few side-effects, such as nausea, constipation and diarrhoea. But my sleep apnoea disappeared and I felt so much happier.”

Within months Alex started reducing his dose and began exercising and eating a healthy diet until he was down to a slim and trim weight.

He said: “Some people may see semaglutide as lazy or a quick fix. But I needed something dramatic to break the cycle and stop me hurtling towards type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke.”

Weight loss services across the UK had expected the drug to be available on the NHS this month – but now they have been warned of a delay due to high demand issues.

Last year demand soared after Elon Musk said on social media that his weight loss was down to 'fasting and Wegovy’, prompting other celebrities to speak out about their successes with the drug.

The drug can help people to reduce their weight by over 10 per cent when used with support of a multidisciplinary team of professionals who are experts on coaching people on lifestyle interventions and will also monitor the drug’s potential side-effects, says NICE.

They recommended it be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to adults who have at least one serious weight-related health problem and a body mass index (BMI) of at least 35kg/m2. It should only be used for two years, they say.

Meanwhile studies have shown the injection works as well as gastric band surgery, with clinical trials showing patients lost on average12% more of their body weight compared with a placebo.

But NICE reports the side effects can be gastrointestinal disorders including nausea, diarrhoea, constipation and vomiting.