Milton Keynes park to be filled with people, colour and music in special free festival this weekend

The ID:MK festival is set to bring Campbell Park alive with the culture and colour of India on Saturday.

The event is free to attend at Campbell Park amphitheatre and all are welcome.

It runs between 11am and 7pm and there will be cultural performances, tourism and heritage showcases, Indian cuisine and street food, arts, crafts and local stalls, live music and dance

The organisers are India Day Milton Keynes, which is a cultural, community-driven, not-for-profit, non-political and non-religious organisation of the Indian Diaspora in Milton Keynes

A spokesperson said: “Come along and celebrate unity in diversity and explore the richness of Indian culture with the whole family.”

