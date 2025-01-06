Milton Keynes parks to host numerous events specially for disabled people in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disabled people are being welcomed with open arms to a series of special events in city parks this year.

The Parks Trust resolved to make their open spaces more accessible for visitors in wheelchairs or with sight impairments during 2025.

As a result they have organised everything from wheelchair rambles and inclusive strolls to adapted cycle rides and British Sign Language guided walks.

And there will even be a wheelchair ramble festival, held in partnership with the national Disabled Ramblers organisation,

People enjoying one of the guided inclusive walks around Campbell Park

The Inclusive Strolls are gentle guided walks designed for all abilities and led by The Parks Trust staff and volunteers who’ve received disability awareness and sighted guide training. Attendees can request adjustments in advance so staff can best support on the day, and walks often have toilet facilities and accessible parking.

Wheelchair Rambles are community-led by wheelchair users theselves and are designed to empower disabled people to get out and about and explore the parks. The rambles are supported by The Parks Trust staff and volunteers and carers/assistants are welcome.

The wheelchair festival will be held through the scenic Ouzel Valley and The Parks Trust hopes it will fast become a massive regional event.

Meanwhile BSL Guided Walks with skilled interpreters will be available for selected walks throughout the year, including at Campbell Park and Great Linford Manor Park.

And adapted cycling taster day is planned later this year at Willen Lake, where there will be adapted kit, including recumbent cycles and tandems, for visitors to book and test.

On Disability Awareness Day in July, Camphill MK will be running events in celebration and The Parks Trust will be supporting these..

Between times, for younger users, there are Parkland Plays, all of which these are SEN-friendly and include sensory areas for a calmer play experience,

Ian Joyce, Access Ambassador for The Parks Trust said: “As an Access Ambassador and events volunteer, I am delighted to support the Trust’s inclusive events programme for 2025. The Trust is working hard to ensure their activities enable everyone to access the wellbeing benefits of the great outdoors.”

For more details of all events happening in the city’s green spaces, visit here.