Milton Keynes people needed to to take part in Channel 4's The Dog House programme

The producers of Channel 4' s popular programme called The Dog House are looking for people from MK to take part in the next series..

TV production company called Five Mile Films is searching for individuals, friends, couples and families who could offer a rescue dog a loving home and share their story on national television.

The Dog House is set at the animal charity Wood Green in Cambridgeshire and has been described as both ‘charming’ and ‘compassionate’

The programme follows prospective owners as they are matched with a rescue dog, specially selected by the expert team of matchmakers at Wood Green.

A spokesman for Five Mile Films said: "In previous series we have found there are many reasons that people might wish to bring a dog into their lives; loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise or to live in the moment more! We tell the story of both humans and dogs, as they prepare to meet each other for the first time.

"We’re casting our net far and wide to find potential dog-rescuers! We want to hear from anyone who is seriously considering rescuing a dog and is up for talking to us about why they need a dog in their life."