People needing vital treatment for a stroke are having to travel 20 miles away to Luton, a councillor has revealed.

The Stroke Unit at Milton Keynes hospital is not fully operation from 6pm on a Friday until Monday morning, says Liberal Democrat Councillor Paul Trendall.

This means anybody suffering a stroke during this time will be transferred by ambulance to Luton & Dunstable University Hospital to receive treatment.

And the delay created by travelling to another town could mean that some patients miss the critical time window in which clot busting medication can be administered, he says.

Councillor Paul Trendall outside Milton Keynes University Hospital

Now Cllr Trendall has called on the leader of Milton Keynes City Council to ensure that Milton Keynes’ Stroke Unit is open 24/7, following concerns that the current limited hours are putting lives at risk.

Clot busting treatment, also referred to as thrombolytic therapy, is used to dissolve blood clots, improves blood flow, and prevents further damage to organs.

The time window in which this treatment is effective for emergencies such as a stroke is from three to 4.5 hours. This means that for any patients reaching L&D Hospital after the treatment window has passed, this will significantly increase the risks to their health and the quality of the outcome.

Cllr Trendall, said: “Milton Keynes is the region’s largest city with an ageing population, so it’s crucial we have 24-hour access to urgent stroke care. Every minute counts when you’re receiving treatment, and the current arrangement means that some patients might not get the care they need in time. The City Council needs to use every influence possible to persuade the local hospital and the Integrated Care Board to address this as soon as possible.”

In response to Councillor Trendall’s request, the leader of Milton Keynes City Council pledged to raise this issue with MKUH and the Integrated Care Board at their next meeting.

Stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention as every minute is vital. If you experience or spot any of the below, don’t wait, call 999 straight away.

The FAST acronym is a test to quickly identify the three most common signs of stroke. Remember: Face or Arm or Speech, at the first sign, it’s Time to call 999.