The Milton Keynes People’s Assembly is holding a virtual launch of the Your Party, a new political party led by former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corbyn, who led the Labour Party between 2015 and 2020, was suspended from the organisation later that year after claiming the amount of antisemitism within the party had been overstated for political reasons.

He was expelled from the party last year after standing as an independent candidate in the general election, winning re-election for his seat in Islington North, which he has held since 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Your Party is the brainchild of Corbyn and fellow independent MP Zarah Sultana.

Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media after announcing the creation of a new political party. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

In a statement on its website Your Party says: “It’s time for a new kind of political party, one that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements.

“One that builds power in all regions and nations, and one that belongs to you.”

The online meeting with Corbyn takes place through Zoom at 7pm on Wednesday July 30 and is described as being open to all People’s Assembly supporters, local group organisers and campaigners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in accessing a link to the meeting should email [email protected] or [email protected] to be put in touch with their local group.

The People’s Assembly, formed in 2013, describes itself as “an umbrella movement that brings together trade unions, faith groups, unaffiliated individuals, anti-war campaigners, disabled people’s organisations, community campaigns, and everyone who believes a better world is possible.”

It claims it can “say what party leaders can’t, act when others are constrained and organise when others are stuck in bureaucracy.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.