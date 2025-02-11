A Milton Keynes based pet retailer has been nominated in three categories at this year’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire Business Awards.

Pickles Pet Pantry, based in Olney, has been nominated in the Business Person of the Year, Business Woman of the Year and Business Innovation categories.

Founded by Katie Parker in 2022, the business specialises in supplying food and accessories for pets.

Katie has also been announced as a nominee in the Business Leader public vote category.

The annual awards ceremony will celebrate small and medium enterprise businesses, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Milton Keynes on Monday March 31.

Katie said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named as finalists in not one, but three categories at the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards.

“This recognition reaffirms the dedication and hard work that goes into Pickles Pet Pantry.

“We are passionate about providing the very best for pets and their owners and to have that acknowledged is incredibly rewarding.”

This month the pantry launched its new range of peterinary, a hydrolysed dog food for allergy prone dogs, and a Pickle Cani Running Group, which supports their fundraising for the animal rescue charity Animals in Need, which is based at Little Irchester in Northamptonshire.

The pantry will hope to build on previous award success at next month’s event in Milton Keynes, with previous titles including the New Business of the Year Award 2023 from the Pet Industry Federations and two silver awards at the National SME Awards at Wembley Stadium in London.