Milton Keynes has placed second in a study looking at beauty capitals across the United Kingdom.

The survey, by the online mattress retailer Mattress Next Day, aimed to find the best destinations across the country for a glow up.

Glowing up is the term given when an individual transforms their appearance, by methods such as undergoing a cosmetic treatment or getting more sleep.

The survey found Milton Keynes was the second best city in the UK for a glow up, citing the high-quality sleep that residents got in the area.

According to Mattress Next Day, the number of sleepless searches in the city is 1,700 per 100,000 people, one of the lowest across the country.

Other factors cited were noise pollution, reportedly the third lowest in UK cities at just 12 per cent, while Milton Keynes also scored well for low levels of air pollution.

Milton Keynes was recorded as having 51.7 beauty salons in the city per 100,000 people.

Stoke-on-Trent topped the survey, scoring well for factors including amount of green space, spas and beauty salons, while Leeds was in third place.

