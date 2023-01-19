The dream of creating a world-class university in Milton Keynes has suffered a severe setback with the government refusing to provide multi million pounds of funding.

In a joint project between Milton Keynes City Council and Cranfield University, a new £400m MK:U campus was planned for the city centre to house students from all over the world.

They applied to the Government’s Levelling-up Fund to provide this home for the university, who would focus on high-tech skills such as digital, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The winning design for the new university campus at CMK

Plans for the design of the building – based on a giant friendship bead, have already been drawn up by architects following a national competition.

But this week the council heard the bid had been refused – despite support from local Conservative MPs and other regional partners.

Now the city’s leading Labour councillors have accused the Tory government of “cronyism”.

Council leader Pete Marland said: “The lack of funding for Milton Keynes comes as concerns have been raised in the national press that the government has funnelled cash towards the consistencies of favoured MPs and better-off areas, such as the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s affluent North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond.”

MK Council leader Pete Marland is determined not to give up on the dream of a world class university for the city

He added: “It is hugely disappointing that the Conservative government has yet again overlooked Milton Keynes for investment. It would be totally right for most of the funding to be awarded to more deprived areas of the country. However, the sad thing is that everyone can see that in reality the awards are another example of cronyism in the Conservative Party.

"Milton Keynes seems to suffer repeatedly because overall we are not one of the most deprived areas, we are in the Southeast and not part of the ‘Red Wall’, and we don’t seem to have MPs capable of making our case in Westminster.”

Cllr Emily Darlington, Labour’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “Sadly, it is another example of how this Conservative government is failing our city and taking our contribution the national economy for granted.

"You have to ask why our MPs have failed to secure funding for our city yet again. It is also another example of how the government has no clear idea on how to get this country out of the economic blackhole they’ve created over the past 13 years.

“Rather than awarding funding based on a real strategy for growth, they’ve handed money to crony MPs, political favourites, and even to some of the richest parts of the country.

"Only today entrepreneur James Dyson has said the government lacks a plan to boost growth and this is clear evidence of how they are failing our city, this country, and our economic future.”

But the council is determined not to give up on its MK:U dream.

Pete said: “Creating a world-class university with an undergraduate student population remains one of the key objectives that we have as a city. We will continue to push for ways to achieve that.