Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted in Milton Keynes to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s coming up this week.

Change of use – pub to residential dwellings – The Cock Inn, 16 High Street, Newport Pagnell

Change of use of existing public house to three residential dwellings, including demolition of existing outbuildings, with associated hard and soft landscaping at The Cock Inn. The building, which is close to the M1, has reportedly been a public house since the early 1700s.

The erection of a sculpture in Market Square car park in Stony Stratford was among the week's eye-catching planning applications

Installation of air conditioning and extraction units – 45 Silbury Arcade, Centre MK, Milton Keynes

Full planning permission has been submitted for the proposed installation of one air conditioning and extraction unit at rooftop level at 45 Silbury Arcade. This unit is the home of Chaiiwala Centre MK, an Indian street food café which opened earlier this month and is Chaiiwala’s 105th location in the UK.

Change of use of office to a higher education training facility – Witan Gate, Milton Keynes

Full planning permission has been submitted for the change of use of an office to a higher education training facility with ancillary outpatient clinic and treatment centre for the University of Buckingham. This is on part of the ground and first floor at Witan Gate House, located at 500-600 Witan Gate in Milton Keynes.

Proposed installation of solar panels – Milton Road, Willen

Listed building consent for the proposed installation of solar panels onto the outbuilding and main building at Hospice Of Our Lady And St John in Willen. The facility is better known as Willen Hospice and provides specialist end-of-life care for adults.

Demolition of existing buildings and the erection of 92 dwellings – Buckingham Road, Bletchley

Full planning permission for the demolition of existing buildings and the erection of 92 houses, alterations to the existing vehicular access, car parking, open space including new landscaping, new pedestrian and cycle links, refuse and cycle stores at Buckingham House.

This two-storey building on the corner of Water Eaton Road and Buckingham Road has been empty for the past five years following the relocation of Santander. The derelict building on the site is expected to be replaced with 52 two, three and four-bedroom homes and 40 one and two-bedroom flats.

Erection of a sculpture – Market Square car park, Stony Stratford

Full planning permission for the erection of a sculpture "The Mapstone" and alterations to vehicle parking at Market Square Car Park adjacent to Stony Stratford Library, 5-7 Church Street.

Stony Stratford Town Council applied to erect this sculpture after receiving a financial contribution which was to be used towards the provision of public art for the community. The sculpture is inspired by waterworn pebbles from the River Ouse, and is to be made from oolitic limestone.

Separation and segregation of commercial studios from private residence – Eakley Manor Farm House, Newport Pagnell

Full planning permission for proposed site works including parking extension, water tank, fencing, and hard and soft landscaping, alongside title split to enable the separation and segregation of the commercial Air BnB Studios from private residence at Eakley Manor Farm House in Newport Pagnell.

The farm house is a Grade II listed property dating back 300 years and was originally a farmhouse for a 500-acre farm before being converted into a residential property.

Demolition of single storey commercial building and erection of four-storey mixed use scheme – Westfield Road, Bletchley

Full planning permission for the demolition of a single storey commercial building and erection of four storey mixed-use scheme with vehicle parking space at basement level, commercial and health care facilities at the ground floor and 10 residential flats above with associated bin and bicycle storage.

This application is by Ravenscroft Healthcare, a healthcare company which provides services including GP healthcare as well as other health consultancy services.

Listed building consent for the proposed replacement of ceilings in classrooms – Milton Keynes Library, Silbury Boulevard

Listed building consent for the proposed replacement of ceilings in two ground floor classrooms located within the Community Learning area, including the removal of the existing ceilings and replacement with a consistent suspended grid ceiling system.

This application is for Milton Keynes Library and is part of a project which is set to see the building undergo repairs and upgrades expected to cost £3.6 million.

