Milton Keynes planning round-up: The most eye-catching applications this week including new purpose for old Habitat premises

Extension of private Islamic secondary boys school (Baytul Ilm) sited on a city industrial estate. At 2A CLARKE ROAD, BLETCHLEY, MILTON , MK11LG. The application reads: “Change of use of building B from employment to education including extension of existing Boys School (Building A) into adjacent unit (Building B), demolition of existing side extension of building B, the change of use of building C from employment to education with the removal of existing mezzanine accommodation to form open sports hall with a rear two storey extension with a new mezzanine to form School Gym/Leisure facilities, first floor front extension, provision of an outdoor play area and five a side football pitch for school use and altered parking provision inclusive of the provision of drop off/ pick up areas.” A previous bid to build 48 flats in this site was refused by the council but this one has yet to be considered.

Replacing 15m high phone mast with taller one on city estate. On highways land at Ambergate in Broughton. Prior Notification for the upgrade of the existing telecommunications base station comprising the removal of the existing 15.0m telecommunications mast, 4 no. equipment cabinets and 1 no. meter cabinet, and replacement with relocation with a 20.0m telecommunications mast, associated 6 no. antennas and 3 no. radio units, 2 no. equipment cabinets and ancillary works. To be considered.

Changing family house into HMO on estate. At 51 Wenford, Broughton, Milton Keynes, MK10 7AN. Change of use from dwellinghouse (use class C3) to 5 bedroom HMO (use class C4). Under consultation.

.Changing house into children’s care home. At 14 Longcross on Pennyland, MK15 8AR. Proposed change of use from Dwelling (C3) to a Children's Care Home (C2) for two Children aged between eight and 16. This application has been granted.

Two new large warehouse buildings. On land At Snowdon Drive/Cairngorm Gate at Winterhill. Erection of two retail warehouses (Use Class A1) and association works. This was an application for outline planning permission and it was refused.

Redevelopment of MK College Bletchley Campus. At Milton Keynes College, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley, MK3 6DR. Redevelopment of Bletchley Campus to provide a new further education college, sports hall, commercial and residential development with associated landscaping and access. This is an outline application and it has been granted.

Large nitrogen tank. At Glanbia Consumer Meats Ltd in Michigan Drive, Tongwell, MK15 8HQ. Replacement of existing tank with larger tank containing liquid nitrogen. This application has been granted.

New industrial units. At High Park Drive Wolverton Mill East. Erection of industrial units for Classes B1(C) B2 and B8 with associated accesses and landscaping. Uses to exclude any connected with the processing or manufacture of food. This application has been granted.

Conversion of offices into new nursery for children. At Lovat Bank, 37 Silver Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 0EJ. Change of use from offices to a day care nursery for a maximum of 78 children. This is the second time this application has been submitted and it has been refused..

Change of use from shop into restaurant area. At Unit 4b. At the former Habitat store, 37 Silbury Arcade, CMK. Change of use of Unit 4 from A1 (retail) to A3 (food and drink) or A1 (retail flexible) plus outside seating associated with A3 use. This application has been granted.