Milton Keynes poker amateur wins thousands of pounds after playing his cards right in major tournament

An amateur poker player from Milton Keynes has been crowned the winner of Europe’s biggest poker tournament known as Goliath.

Will Watkins, who works as a Purchasing and Stock Controller, battled through four epic days of competition beating 12,000 entries to win Grosvenor Casinos’ annual Goliath Poker Tournament, in Coventry.

Having started playing poker in his local pub at the age of 18, the Goliath Poker Tournament marks Will’s biggest achievement to date, and the now 33-year-old has his eyes set on next year’s World Series to turn professional.

Will Watkins, won Grosvenor Casinos’ annual Goliath Poker Tournament, in Coventry.

Recognised as the biggest poker tournament outside of Las Vegas, Will won the top prize out of the final prize pool of more than £1.8million with his winning hand of AK (Ace King).

He said: “I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I’d be here today and I’m still waiting for what it means to sink in. The win is even more special because I was wearing my father’s t-shirt on one

of the days during the tournament – he passed away in 2021. It feels incredible to know that I am now recognised within the poker community, and I cannot wait to see what happens next.”

Winning £166,058 is an incredible achievement, especially considering that Will had initially set himself a target of just £7,000.

Although he is now planning to get on the property ladder in Milton Keynes, Will’s first purchase with the winnings was a PS5 and he has also repaid his mum for money borrowed earlier this year.