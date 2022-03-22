Milton Keynes police appeal for help to find teenager who has been missing for 18 days
By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:30 pm
Members of the public have been asked to help find a 17-year-old boy who has not been seen for 18 days.
The teenager, known only as 'TJ' went missing on March 4 in Luton.
He has links to areas in Milton Keynes including Netherfield, Beanhill, CMK, Old Farm Park, Springfield, Oxley Park.
He may be using a moped or motorbike to travel around, say police,
If you see him, please call police on 101, quoting reference 43220115543.