Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Daniel again.

The 17-year-old was reported missing last week but found days later after police were growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

However, on Saturday he disappeared again.

Have you seen Daniel?

Daniel was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black joggers and black plimsolls. He is around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, slim, with long, dark brown, curly hair.

A police spokesman said: “If you see Daniel, do not approach him, instead call 999, quoting reference number 1630 (3/12).”

