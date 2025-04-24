Milton Keynes police officer faces gross misconduct hearing for allegedly failing to investigate 'domestic incident'
Serving Police Constable Thomas Record will appear before a special four day misconduct hearing at Thames Valley Police headquarters next month.
The panel will be chaired by Deputy Chief Constable of Wiltshire Constabulary, Paul Mills, QPM.
A TVP spokesperson said: “PC Record faces allegations whereby it is alleged that in June 2024, the officer attended a report of a domestic incident. At the scene, despite being advised by colleagues that one of the parties was a suspect in a previous offence, Police Constable Record advised colleagues that he had checked police systems and there was nothing outstanding for the parties. This was not accurate.”
They add: “It is alleged that Police Constable Record failed to safeguard one of the parties at the address following disclosures, failed to investigate what had occurred at the address and failed to secure the arrest of one of the parties for a previous offence.
“Furthermore, when further arrest attempts were being made for one of the parties Police Constable Record advised a supervisor that when attending the scene, he had been unable to check systems as the application he needed to use was not working. This was inaccurate.”
It is alleged that Police Constable Record breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct, Duties and Responsibilities and Honesty and Integrity.
if these claims are proven, the conduct would amount to gross misconduct for which dismissal would be justified, say police.