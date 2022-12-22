Two accelerated misconduct hearings are to be held into the alleged ‘discreditable conduct’ of two MK police officers.

It is claimed PC Anthony Guina smoked cannabis while he was off duty and on holiday in Amsterdam in September this year.

“While doing so he took a video of himself and placed the video on his social media platform “Snapchat” to over 100 followers,” the hearing document states.

A misconduct hearing is to be held in January

It adds: “It is alleged that PC Guina breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct.”

A separate accelerated misconduct hearing will take place the same day – January 4 – into allegations concerning an MK-based former Special Constable, Haydn Dowling.

It is claimed Mr Dowling was stopped in a car by police in April this year while he was off duty.

“Roadside checks showed that the vehicle was not registered to him, had no vehicle tax and appeared to be uninsured,” states the hearing document.

“Former Special Constable Dowling advised officers that he had insurance obtained in store at Tesco however was unable to provide proof of this as he never received any documentation,” it adds.

“Relevant checks showed the vehicle was last insured on 19 October 2021 and that insurance was held by the previous owner. The vehicle was therefore seized. Checks conducted by officers following the vehicle seizure confirmed that car insurance could not be obtained in store at Tesco and only online or by telephone.”

On 10 April 2022, Former Special Constable Dowling started a policy of Insurance with AXA Direct in order to collect his vehicle.

On 29 September 2022, he was found guilty at court for using a vehicle on a road without insurance. He received points on his driving licence and a fine.

It will be alleged at the misconduct hearing that Former Special Constable Dowling drove a vehicle without car insurance and provided a false account to officers about having car insurance.

Mr Dowling resigned from the force on 24 July 2022 .

