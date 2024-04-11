Milton Keynes police officer faces misconduct hearing for allegedly snooping on ex partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Milton Keynes police officer is to face a public misconduct hearing after an incident involving his ex partner.

Luke Wardle was a Special Constable in March last year, based at MK police station, when he went the address of his former partner and watched the house for several hours “with the intention of monitoring her movements and her associations”, say police documents.

They add: “Having seen his former partner return to the address in the company of a man, former Special Constable Wardle followed him as he drove away with the intention of confronting him.

“The former officer also carried out a vehicle check on police systems for the vehicle belonging to the man he had followed with no policing purpose for conducting the check.”

It is alleged that he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct.

The document states: “It is alleged that these matters individually and/or collectively amount to gross misconduct, namely breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour that, if proved, are so serious that dismissal would have been justified had the former officer still been serving.”

The two day hearing will be held next Wednesday at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters, in front of a legally qualified chairperson.