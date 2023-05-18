Milton Keynes police officer receives Coronation Champion Award from King Charles and Queen Camilla

A Milton Keynes police officer has received a Coronation Champion Award from King Charles III and Queen Camilla for his outstanding contribution to voluntary service.

PC David Smith, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes police station, was one of 500 people to be given the Royal Voluntary Service award as part of the Coronation celebrations.

“When I received the email to say that I was a winner of the Coronation awards, I was surprised and honoured,” he said.

PC David Smith at Windsor Castle for the Coronation Concert

“I have been volunteering for 10 years in the community and I still enjoy it.”

The Coronation Champion Awards celebrate extraordinary volunteers across the country who have been contributing to their communities.

PC Smith has been a police officer for over 20 years in Milton Keynes, starting in the incident and response team before moving into neighbourhood policing.

In January, he joined the roads policing team at Milton Keynes.

PC David Smith’s Coronation Champion Award pin badge

Outside of work, PC Smith is the scheme co-ordinator for South Northants Community Responders, which assists East Midlands Ambulance Service.

He has been involved with the charity for 10 years, coordinating and managing the administration to deploy 45 volunteer responders, as well as being a responder himself.

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “As you would expect from PC Smith, who goes above and beyond, he is humble in his achievements but his work ethic is fantastic.