Milton Keynes police officer receives royal recognition in King’s Birthday Honours

A police officer from Milton Keynes has received royal recognition in the King’s Birthday Honours.

PC Adrian Cafe has been awarded the King’s Police Medal (KPM) for services to policing in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officer has been at the forefront of local community policing for the last ten years.

PC Adrian Cafe

He has led numerous diversionary projects, improved partnership working and dedicated himself to reducing youth violence.

PC Cafe has also been recognised at a national level for his work in Milton Keynes and was invited to present to the House of Commons due to interest in expanding this across the country.

While much of his time is taken up with supporting his communities, PC Cafe also supports the force as a local recruitment champion during visits and presentations in his neighbourhood role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Jason Hogg said he was delighted Adrian has been recognised for his ‘outstanding’ service to policing.

He added: “This award highlights Adrian’s commitment and hard work to protect and keep our communities safe and he should be incredibly proud of this achievement.

“He is an outstanding officer who consistently goes beyond his core role to support the community and is deserving of this national recognition.

“Adrian’s work in the community brilliantly reflects our vision to be an excellent police force trusted by all our communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement