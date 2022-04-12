Milton Keynes police officers dismissed after drunken train journey ended in disgrace

A third police officer involved has left the force voluntarily.

All three were the subject of a Thames Valley Police misconduct hearing, the results of which were published this month.

The hearing was told Police Constables Ben Pecorini and Myles Mykoo, together with former PC Sarah Joesbury, were off-duty from their roles in Milton Keynes and socialising with other off-duty colleagues in central London on 18 March 2019.

The officers faced a misconduct hearing

It was alleged that that during a train journey, PC Pecorini and PC Joesbury began dancing in a sexualised manner and another passenger; ‘Mr A’ began filming this.

It was claimed the two constables spoke to Mr A and then a confrontation took place, during which injuries were caused.

Finally it was alleged that the trio used their police warrant cards to travel on the train, rather than obtaining a ticket.

The agreement with the rail company is that police officers may use their warrant cards to travel, but will be expected to provide help and assistance if an incident occurs during the journey.

It was alleged that the three officers were “too intoxicated” to provide meaningful help.

Mr John Bassett, the appointed chair for the hearing, found PC Pecorini had not used unreasonable force on Mr A but had still committed gross misconduct.

The hearing outcome document states: “He was found to have committed gross misconduct with regards to him acting in a drunken and disorderly manner and when he confronted Mr A in an aggressive manner and dancing in a sexualised manner.”

PC Myles Mykoo was also found to have committed gross misconduct by acting in a drunken and disorderly manner on the train, and aggressively confronting Mr A.

Their actions breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct.

Both officers were dismissed without notice and placed on the College of Policing Barred list.

Former PC Sarah Joesbury was found to have committed misconduct in relation to her “engaging in sexualised dancing”, which she admitted, states the outcome document. Other allegations against her were not proven.