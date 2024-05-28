Milton Keynes police put out appeal about mystery young woman seen walking along road in a distressed state
The woman, who is in her late teens to early twenties was seen by a member of the public walking along the A421 in Bletchley at 12pm on Saturday.
The witness was concerned for her welfare and called police.
They sent officers out immediately but by the time they arrived the young woman had vanished and a search could not locate her.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a fear for welfare for a young female seen on the side of the A421...near to the junction with Whaddon Road.”
They said she appeared “visibly distressed”.
She is described as a white female with tanned skin, about 5ft 3in to 5ft 4in tall and of slim build. She had long brown hair tied back in a ponytail and was wearing blue leggings and a black camisole with a gilet over the top.
“Despite quick attendance by officers, the female was not located and we have now launched a missing person investigation,” said the spokesperson.
“We are asking that if anyone saw this female earlier today, can you please contact us and let us know what you saw. We are also asking for anyone with dashcam footage of this female come forward to assist.
"TVP can be contacted on 101, through our online reporting tool or through Crime Stoppers. When contacting us about this incident, please quote Incident Reference 841 25/05/24.”