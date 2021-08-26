Milton Keynes Post Office says mystery closure is due to postmaster resignation

A post office spokesperson has revealed the Wolverton site was closed due to the resignation of the postmaster on site.

Residents were baffled when the post office on Stratford Road was closed for almost three weeks without notice.

The post office temporarily reopened after the three-week closure, only to shut again on Wednesday (August 18).

Wolverton Post Office remains closed

Yesterday (August 25), Allison Wallace network provision lead for the Post Office, released an open letter apologising for the closure explaining the person in charge had walked out.

Ms Wallace said: "We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use the above branch closed temporarily on Wednesday 18 August 2021. Please accept my apologies for the late notification on this occasion.

"Looking after a nationwide network of Post Office services, we have a responsibility to make sure every service makes the best possible use of resources, while ensuring that customers can still access our products and services. I can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a Post Office service to the local community."

The reason why the postmaster resigned is unknown at this time, a Post Office spokesperson previously told the MK Citizen, the Wolverton site had closed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

Greenleys Post Office, 4 Ardwell Lane, Greenleys, Milton Keynes, MK12 6AX

Barford Post Office, 1-2 Barford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1NJ

Stony Stratford Post Office, 51 High Street, Stony Stratford, MK11 1AA.