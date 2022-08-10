Milton Keynes primary described as 'vibrant place of learning' by Ofsted inspectors

Rickley Park Primary School in Bletchley was described as a “vibrant place of learning” by the inspectors.

They published their report today following a two day visit.

They said the 465-pupil school, which is part of the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) multi-academy trust, “continues to be a Good school” following the first routine Ofsted inspection it has received since the pandemic began.

Rickley Park Primary School

The report describes how leaders “make the well-being and safety of pupils their top priority” and are “very ambitious for the pupils and set high expectations for learning”.

It stated that children “thrive in this happy and caring school”.

The inspectors were impressed with the pupil’s behaviour in lessons and during playtime, stating: “They are friendly and kind to each other. They feel safe in school and well supported by adults.”

The school leaders give a childhood pledge to each pupil through a ‘passport to success’ scheme. This allows pupils to access a wide range of activities throughout their time at the school.

Staff are passionate about their pupils’ learning and there are many exciting activities in the curriculum to motivate and capture pupils’ thirst for learning, said the report.

It added: “Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are supported very effectively. Staff have a clear understanding of their needs. Adults adapt learning precisely so that pupils can access the same curriculum as their peers.

“Staff have positive relationships with pupils. They listen well when pupils have worries or concerns. Those in positions of governance are highly ambitious for the school. They hold leaders to account well.”

Headteacher Nicole Bramwell said: “Our aim at Rickley Park is to install core learning values into the children that will prepare them for the wider world and enable them to achieve their individual dreams and aspirations.