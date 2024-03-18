Milton Keynes primary school finds the perfect way to get more space for learning - with outdoor classrooms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An enterprising MK primary school has come up with the perfect way to get more learning space – in the form of four outdoor classrooms n the middle of its playing field.

The wooden structures will be used all year round for both lessons and socialising at Emerson Valley School.

One for each of the four year groups, they are linked together by a hard surface path so pupils and staff will not get muddy walking from space to space.

One of the four new outdoor classrooms at Emerson Valley School in Milton Keynes

Already the outdoor classrooms have proved such a hit that the school is busy planning its next fresh air project – building special outdoor ‘reading sheds’ to help the children enjoy their love of books during playtimes.

The school’s Senior Learning Mentor Jacqui Avola said: “The children are so excited to use their new outdoor classrooms and have already enjoyed spending time socialising with each other at lunchtimes in the classrooms.

"Teachers are excited to take some of their lessons outside and fully utilise these classrooms. They have really enhanced our outdoor space and will benefit the school community for many years to come.”

She said the school was lucky to have a hard working, dedicated group of parents to help fundraise for the project.

“Lisa Walker and Angie Norton, two longstanding parents of the school have worked with their team of other parents to raise in excess of £25,000...In conjunction with Hayley White, the school’s Executive Headteacher, they planned the installation of these classrooms so that each of the four year groups in the school could have an outdoor space for learning and socialising."

The Friends of Emerson Valley School group also helps run termly discos and ‘secret shops’ throughout the year for Christmas, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Head Mrs Wite said: “The Emerson Valley School community would like to congratulate the Friends of EVS on their amazing fundraising. Without Lisa, Angie and all of the other parents giving up their own time, this would not have been possible.