Milton Keynes primary school is in top 2% of UK after its amazing key stage 2 SATs results
and live on Freeview channel 276
An MK primary school has received congratulations from the Minister for Schools after its key stage 2 results put it in the top 2% of primaries in the UK.
Middleton School’s results showed show that 91% of its pupils reached or exceeded the expected standards in the reading, writing and mathematics assessment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
School’s Minister Damian Hinds wrote to the school to praise these results and thanked staff and pupils for their continuing work, drive and commitment towards higher academic standards.
The school was graded as Outstanding in every area by Ofsted in 2017 and again in 2023,
The school’s website states: “We want our children to grow and flourish into active, responsible citizens. We have very high expectations of behaviour at Middleton.
Headteacher Rachel Roberts said: “Middleton Primary is a unique place in which to learn and I am so proud that, year on year, our pupils and staff achieve such outstanding results.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We were absolutely delighted that the school is in the top 2% of all primary schools in the whole country. It is a fantastic outcome for our pupils and staff, whose unwavering motivation and sheer determination has led to this recognition.
“It is important to all in Middleton that we work in close partnership with our families and governors to ensure that we create an environment where our children flourish, not just academically, but in their personal development too. Middleton pupils leave the school equipped to take responsibility for their own learning and ready for the next stage of their educational journey.”