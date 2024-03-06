Milton Keynes primary school is in top 2% of UK after its amazing key stage 2 SATs results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An MK primary school has received congratulations from the Minister for Schools after its key stage 2 results put it in the top 2% of primaries in the UK.

Middleton School’s results showed show that 91% of its pupils reached or exceeded the expected standards in the reading, writing and mathematics assessment.

School’s Minister Damian Hinds wrote to the school to praise these results and thanked staff and pupils for their continuing work, drive and commitment towards higher academic standards.

The school was graded as Outstanding in every area by Ofsted in 2017 and again in 2023,

The school’s website states: “We want our children to grow and flourish into active, responsible citizens. We have very high expectations of behaviour at Middleton.

Headteacher Rachel Roberts said: “Middleton Primary is a unique place in which to learn and I am so proud that, year on year, our pupils and staff achieve such outstanding results.

"We were absolutely delighted that the school is in the top 2% of all primary schools in the whole country. It is a fantastic outcome for our pupils and staff, whose unwavering motivation and sheer determination has led to this recognition.