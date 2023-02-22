Milton Keynes primary school makes huge effort for Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeal

Middleton Primary School has raised more than £1,800 for Oxfam’s Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Moved by pleas for urgent assistance to help the people affected, parents and staff organised a mufti day and launched a fundraising appeal of their own.

Pupils enjoyed wearing non-uniform in exchange for a voluntary £1 donation. The monies were collected in school and also via a JustGiving page.

Headteacher Rachel Roberts said this week : “As a school community, we were incredibly saddened by the devastating and tragic events in Turkey and Syria. With a large number of Middleton families, who were originally from these two countries, we were compelled to contribute to support people caught up in the disaster.