Milton Keynes primary school teacher who had relationship with child sex offender is treated with compassion

A teacher at a Catholic primary school failed to disclose that she was in a relationship with a convicted child sex offender, a disciplinary panel has heard.

But Alice Cresswell has been spared a ban from teaching because she could make “a valuable contribution” to the teaching profession in the future.

The Teacher Misconduct Panel was told how she worked as an Early Careers Teacher at St Monica’s Catholic Primary School in Neath Hill and progressed to becoming a teacher there in 2022.

But, when she was given the teacher job, she omitted to tell the school that the person she was in a relationship with had been convicted six months earlier of making indecent images of children. The court placed him on the Sex Offender’s Register for five years and sentenced him to a Community Order for three years.

The man, identified only as Person A, was further convicted in January 2022 of making, distributing and possessing indecent images of children.

Ms Cresswell’s counsel told the hearing she was unaware of the full extent of her partner’s crimes until March 2022, when police Public Protection Officers informed her.

But the same month she had applied for the position of a teacher – and part of the job was accepting the school’s strict safeguarding policy about relationships that staff have outside of school. She started teaching there in September 2022.

A few months later Ms Cresswell allowed Person A to give her a lift to school, allowing him into the grounds in his car – despite knowing he posed a risk to children the hearing was told.

It was claimed she also lied to colleagues after police once entered her home to search her bedroom in connection with Person A’s conviction, saying they were looking for stolen laptops.

In March 2023, the secret came out when the Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO) contacted St Monica’s to advise of Person A’s convictions, and his relationship with their teacher.

Ms Cresswell was suspended in April 2023 and now works in retail as an assistant store manager because she lacks the confidence to return to teaching, her counsel said.

The panel upheld the allegations against her and agreed her conduct lacked integrity, was dishonest and was unacceptable enough to bring her profession into disrepute.

However, they heard that Ms Cresswell had a previous good history with an otherwise unblemished record.

The panel accepted that Ms Cresswell was a very good teacher who was at the “start of a promising career”

Their report states: “She is likely to make a positive impact in education in the future.”

It adds: “Whilst her conduct continued over a period of time, the context was crucial. She was young, naïve and in her first real romantic relationship. She was wrapped up in Person A, whom she believed to be a loving and caring partner, and wanted to make things work. In her naivety, she was unable to see the damaging nature of the relationship.”

The report concluded the risk of repetition was extremely low and decided against imposing a prohibition order.

The panel chairperson said: “I consider that the publication of the findings made would be sufficient to send an appropriate message to the teacher as to the standards of behaviour that were not acceptable.”