Milton Keynes prison in spotlight again as inquest opens into death of another inmate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Problem-plagued HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes is to come under the spotlight again over the sad death of an inmate.

Robert Fenlon, 36, was found unresponsive and ligatured in his cell in March 2016 but it has taken until this week for an inquest to be held.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The delay was because there was a lengthy police investigation, after which the Crown Prosecution service decided not to bring charges against some of the prison workers as well as the Ministry of Justice and National Offender Management Service, say lawyers for Robert’s family.

Robert Fenlon

The family unsuccessfully challenged that decision in the High Court with a Victim’s Right to Review.

Now an inquest opens tomorrow (Thursday) and is scheduled to last for six days.

It will be held at Milton Keynes Coroners Court before Coroner Dr Séan Cummings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robert, who was from Northampton, had a long history of substance use and mental ill health before he was remanded to HMP Woodhill in October 2015.

HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes faces a six-day probe into death of another inmate

He was a “big-hearted person who would help anyone”, say his family, who are backed by INQUEST a charity that provides expertise to bereaved people on state-related deaths and their investigation.

At the time of Robert’s death, Woodhill Prison had the highest number of self-inflicted deaths of any prison in the country. Robert was the second of seven men to take their own lives in the prison in 2016, and one of 27 since 2013.

Earlier this month a prison inspectors’ report blasted the jail as “fundamentally unsafe”, with the highest rate of serious assaults of any prison in England and Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for INQUEST said today: “It is expected that the inquest will now consider the adequacy of management of risks to Robert in the lead up to his death.

Robert Fenlon died at Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes

“The family hope the inquest will address their concerns about the care that Robert received prior to his death, and whether his death could have been prevented both at the time and had recommendations following previous deaths been acted on sooner.

“They also hope it will look at any ongoing risks in Woodhill as highlighted in HM Inspectorate of Prisons’ Urgent Notification issued on 1 September 2023.”

Suicide is preventable and support is available, such as Samaritans’ helpline. When life is difficult, Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year.