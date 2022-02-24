Milton Keynes project offers specialist work experience for adults with autism

Making tracks offers work experience to people with autism or ADHD in Milton Keynes

The Old School project at Wolverton is looking for people who are over 16 with autism, ADHD or associated long term health conditions who would benefit from work experience.

The project has set up a scheme called Making Tracks to offer a 12-week programme starting in April,

It is designed to help people with autism and ADHD overcome some of the specific challenges they face when seeking employment.

A spokesman said: "Whether this is someone's first foray into the world of work, or they are looking to return to employment, Making Tracks will provide a supportive environment to develop confidence, skills and experience.

"With individual support from a work placement coach, the project will provide an opportunity to gain valuable experience in the workplace, employment-based skills and support when approaching potential employers."

A survey by the UK';s National Autistic Society of 2000 adults with autism revealed that only 16% were in full-time work, with significantly more wanting to be in paid employment.

'Making Tracks at the Old School' has been set up with to grants from MK Community Foundation, ESF and ESFA