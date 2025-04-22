Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Projects across Milton Keynes that provide a boost to their local communities are being invited to apply for funding.

Milton Keynes City Council is sharing money from the latest round of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with organisations encouraged to apply if they can demonstrate their project helps the community.

This is expected to be the final year of the UK Government run project, with Milton Keynes City Council allocated £984,004 for the current financial year.

Projects led by the city council are set to receive £634,000, with community benefits set to include improvements to public spaces and play areas.

An additional £350,000 has also been assigned to organisations who have projects which help the communities in Bradville, Fullers Slade, Woughton, The Lakes Estate or Fishermead.

Examples of eligible projects include those that improve public spaces, help with flood prevention, provide advice and support to businesses, help residents access jobs and training and improve numeracy and literacy skills.

Cabinet member for housing at Milton Keynes City Council Ed Hume said: “We’ve already seen this funding make a huge difference for local people in previous years.

“We want everyone to have a fair chance in life and using this funding in our regeneration and renewal areas will help to deliver meaningful futures for more local people.

“If you feel like your organisation might be able to help, please get in touch.”

Registered charities, voluntary and community groups, parish councils, business support organisations and not-for-profit organisations with a constitution are all eligible to apply.

The deadline for applications is May 9, with more details and application forms available through the Milton Keynes City Council website.

