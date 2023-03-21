A multi-skilled psychologist from Milton Keynes has successfully turned her hand to poetry.

Zoë Walkington from Woburn Sands has won the highly acclaimed annual Poetry Business International Book & Pamphlet Competition.

The 49-year-old is Professor of Psychology at the Open University, specialising in the psychology of police investigations.

Zoe, who has been penning poetry for a decade, is in the second year of the Open University’s MA in Creative Writing and was delighted to win the competition. She has been invited to receive her prize and read her poetry at the former home of Wordsworth, in the Lake District.

She said: “I decided to take my hobby of writing poetry a bit more seriously when I signed up for the Creative Writing MA but never imagined that I would win such an amazing competition.

“I am so thrilled to have my own pamphlet published and to be reading at Dove Cottage Grasmere, the former home of Wordsworth”.

Judges said Zoë’s collection of poetry called, ‘I hate to be the one to tell you this’, introduced a ‘powerful and distinctive voice’.

Judge Jonathan Edwards said: “From a mistress brought home by her lover to meet his family, to a decimal point error which results in an extraordinary mass delivery of milk, these poems offer us highly original takes on familiar domestic situations.

“The precise directness of the language creates real comic and emotive impact, in poems crammed with great ideas and unforgettable endings. This is writing which really excites.”

