Milton Keynes pub applies to change licence to enable area with gazebos for sale of alcohol
The Nags Head, which is based on the High Street in Great Linford has applied to change the layout and design of its premises under the 2003 Licensing Act.
The pub says it wants to be able to have an area with gazebos for the sale of alcohol, while other changes it is applying for are the formation of a new kitchen and accessible toilet.
Spirit Pub Company Limited, which is completing the application on behalf of The Nags Head says that the opening hours and licensable activities authorised by the premises licence will remain unchanged.
The pub is described on its website as ‘a 15th century olde worlde thatched cottage with original beams, low ceilings and two real fireplaces.’
Any comments on the application must be made in writing by November 5 to Milton Keynes City Council.
