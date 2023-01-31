An animal-loving pub has come up with a special breakfast menu for dogs that has gone down a storm with hungry pooches from all over Milton Keynes.

The Wheatsheaf Pub & Grill in Bow Brickhill launched its Doggo Breakfast feasts as a Sunday morning treat two weeks ago but already they’ve proved so popular that they’ve extended the idea to Saturdays too.

Dog owners can tuck into a full English or coffee and cake while their pets can choose from a tasty dish of scrambled egg and sausage or turkey with healthy vegetables.

Dogs are loving their special breakfasts. This one chose the scrambled egg and sausage option

"We have so many lovely dog walks around us – Brickhill Woods, Aspley Guise Woods and Woburn Woods – so we’ve always been popular with dog walkers who come in afterwards for a drink or something to eat,” said landlady Bella.

"We’re a dog friendly pub so we thought that if the owners are hungry, the dogs might be too. They deserve a good breakfast after a walk.”

The Wheatsheaf has a team of three chefs who researched what was healthy and suitable for dogs to eat then came up with the special doggy menu.

"We started it two Sundays ago and it’s been really popular,” said Bella. “We’ve already extended the breakfasts to Saturdays but if the demand continues we’ll do it on weekdays too.”

Turkey and veg went down very well with this hungry pooch

The breakfasts, both doggy and human, have already received rave reviews online. “Scrumptious”, said one customer. “And my dog loved and appreciated it too…What a brilliant idea!”

