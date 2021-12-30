Milton Keynes pub makes urgent appeal for public to help out behind the bar because so many staff are isolating

A popular MK pub has put out an SOS appeal for members of the public to help out behind the bar.

The Burnt Oak at Shenley has so many staff off work, isolating with Covid, that it may be forced to close tomorrow.

The management posted on the pub's Facebook page this afternoon: "Due to a lot of our staff needing to isolate we are needing some help tomorrow. If anyone is able and willing to come work behind our bar 6pm-1am it would be a massive help."

The Burnt Oak pub in Milton Keynes

They added: "It is likely we will not be opening tomorrow unless the current situation changes."

Today the pub opened later than usual and will close at 7pm tonight.

.It is planning a New Year's Eve celebration but warned it may be opening later in the day again. The management has apologised for any inconvenience.

The Burnt Oak is described as a "friendly community pub" where good food and Marston's award winning beers can be found.