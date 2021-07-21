Milton Keynes pub offers free meals and drinks to 10 winners this summer

An MK pub is offering free meals and drinks to locals give the best excuses they’ve used to justify a visit.

Ye Olde Swan at Woughton on the Green has announced the initiative after discovering that since lockdown lifte, 34% of Brits are making increasingly elaborate excuses to justify their trips to the pub, - which are up on pre-pandemic levels.

‘I need to get out of the house’ topped the list of most commonly-used excuses for a trip to their local, closely followed by ‘I deserve it’ and the classic ‘It’s hot’

Celebrating the dog's birthday was one of the most novel excuses for a trip to the pub

However, many respondents admitted to using some creative license when making up an excuse, with 18% saying they were meeting a distant acquaintance such as their cousin’s next-door neighbour’s uncle, 13% celebrating a non-conventional anniversary such as a half-birthday, and 4% marking the dog’s birthday.

Most importantly, nearly half of all Brits said they would happily make up an excuse as a reason see friends and family at their local pub.

Following the findings, the pub is giving away complimentary meals to locals with the most original excuses for visiting.

Ahamedh Ahamedh, general manager at the Ye Olde Swan Chef & Brewer pub, said: “Locals are wanting to come to the pub more than they have in years in order to see friends, have a family meal or a night out with their partner – but it’s been so long since they’ve been able to socialise properly, some feel like they need a reason to justify it to themselves.

“As a team, we’ve loved seeing our guests find any possible reason to make up for lost time with their loved ones - which is why we’ve decided to have a bit of fun with it. Between now and Wednesday 4th August, people giving the most entertaining excuses for visiting will be rewarded with money towards a meal and drink so they can live out their excuse again with their loved ones.

“Perhaps you’ve lost your keys, the dog ate your dinner, or you’re simply making up for lost time by making special occasions extra special this year – tell us your entertaining, heartwarming or even most outlandish reasons for visiting, and we’ll reward the best.