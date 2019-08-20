Milton Keynes pub offers free pints for punters with pooches

With the sun set to shine this Bank Holiday, what better than a pint with man's best friend?

Ye Olde Swan in Woughton-on-the-Green is celebrating National Dog Day, which falls on Monday August 26, by offering customers a free pint if they visit with their four-legged friends.

Fancy a free pint?

The pub’s research found that a staggering 77 percent of owners admitted that they would rather spend time with their dog than their spouse, and 85 percent went as far to say their pooch was their ‘best friend’.

In response to the findings, and to celebrate National Dog Day next Monday, the Ye Olde Swan is inviting pup-loving locals to enjoy a complimentary glass of their favourite tipple on the house – all they have to do is bring their dog to the bar with them when ordering. As well as a free drink for owners, there will be treats for their dogs to enjoy too.

Joe Hudson, general manager at the Ye Olde Swan Chef & Brewer pub, said: “We’re a nation of dog-lovers and our research just goes to show that our four-legged friends really do make the perfect pub companions, especially after a long walk in the countryside.

“That’s why, to celebrate National Dog Day, we’re offering a special treat for Woughton-On-The-Green dog owners who just love spending time with their furry friends, by offering them a complimentary refreshing drink to enjoy whilst winding down and relaxing in the paw-fect setting.

“We look forward to welcoming local dog owners next week!”

To redeem a free drink, locals simply need to visit the Ye Olde Swan Chef & Brewer pub on Monday 26 August, and show they have brought their dog with them to the pub when ordering their drink. A range of drinks including hand-selected wines, cask ales, craft beers, spirits and soft drinks will be available. Redemption is limited to one drink per person, and full terms and conditions can be found at https://www.chefandbrewer.com/the-notebook/mans-best-friend