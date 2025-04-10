Milton Keynes pub takes part in world record attempt to pull the most pints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub in Milton Keynes has helped set a new world record for the highest number of pints pulled simultaneously.

The Eight Belles Bletchley joined forces with 114 pubs nationwide to set GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the biggest pint pour in history.

Orchestrated by Heineken, ‘The Big Pour’ celebrated the milestone of more than 1,000 pubs now pouring Heineken 0.0% beer on tap.

In a mass video call, the pubs all had to pull pints of Heineken in perfect sync, all under the watchful eyes of an official Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The Eight Belles in Bletchley took part in the world record attempt

The event also coincided with installation of Heineken 0.0’s 1,000th tap, making it the most widely available 0.0% beer on draught in the UK.

Lawson Mountstevens, Managing Director Star Pub at Heineken UK said: “Part of the ritual of going to the pub is watching your pint being freshly poured from the tap -the tilt of the glass, the smooth cascade, and mouthwatering anticipation of the first sip.

"This draught experience is central to pub culture, and for non-alcoholic beer to become truly mainstream, it needs to be part of that experience. It needs to be poured from the tap like any other pint, not just another option in the fridge. That’s why we’re committed to getting 0.0 on draught in pubs everywhere, because everyone deserves a proper pint, with or without alcohol.”

Heineken is the UK’s leading pub, cider and beer business. They own around 2,500 pubs as part of its Star Pubs & Bars business and employ 2,300 people.