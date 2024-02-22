Milton Keynes pub to hold 12-day beer festival with all beers costing just £2.29 a pint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An enterprising MK pub is to hold a beer festival lasting 12 days, with real ales costing just £2.29 a pint.

Captain Ridley’s Shooting Party in Bletchley, a Wetherspoons pub, will host the festival between Wednesday March 6 and Sunday March 17.

It will serve a range of malt and hop beers, including real ales, brewed specially for the event. Five will be from overseas brewers in Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy.

There will also be vegan beers and even beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients.

All the festival beers will cost £2.29 a pint.

Among the line-up is Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster’s Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).

Pub manager Gemma Hamilton said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”