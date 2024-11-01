Milton Keynes pub told to improve as Food Standards Agency releases latest hygiene ratings

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2024, 14:53 BST
A Milton Keynes pub has been told to improve, according to the latest hygiene ratings issued by the Food Standards Agency.

The Kings Arms, located on Tickford Street in Newport Pagnell, was handed a two-star rating by the FSA, which means that some improvement is necessary.

A fellow Milton Keynes pub was handing a rating of five stars, the highest possible, which means that hygiene standards are very good, with that going to The Green Man, located on the High Street in Lavendon.

A rating of four, which means hygiene standards are good, was given to the Pizza Go Go takeaway, located at 5 Ardwell Lane on Greenleys.

A Milton Keynes pub has been told to improve following the latest food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency

Finally, a rating of three, which means hygiene standards are satisfactory, was given to the Favorite Chicken and Ribs takeaway, located on Whaddon Way in Bletchley.

These latest ratings are based on FSA inspections in September, but were only published this week.

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Under the rating system a mark of five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.

