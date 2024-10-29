It’s more expensive to live alone in MK than most other cities in the UK, research has found.

Milton Keynes ranks as the fifth priciest city for solo renters, with an average cost of £16.67 per square metre.

This is around £8 more than Hull (£8.85 per sqm), the most affordable UK city for single renters, data gathered by rental insurance experts Alan Boswell has discovered.

Unsurprisingly, London is the most expensive city to live alone in the UK, costing renters an average of £23.39 per square metre.

Bristol ranks as the second most expensive city to live alone in the UK, costing renters £19.33 per sqm on average.

Northern areas have an average price for renting a flat to live alone in equal to £10.22 per sqm. Southern areas have an average price of £18.09 per sqm for renting a flat, a 76.95% increase compared to the North.

Hull tops the list as the most affordable UK city to live alone, with rent costing just £8.85 on average per sqm.

Every city in the top ten is based in the north/midlands, with the exception of Plymouth. Residents in this south-west city pay £11.77 per sqm, around £3 more than those in Hull.

Bradford ranks as the second cheapest city to live alone, costing £9.17 per sqm on average. This is far cheaper than neighbouring Leeds, where those living alone pay an average of £12.31.

Ranking third cheapest is Stoke-on-Trent, costing renters £9.22 per sqm to live alone. Liverpool follows in fourth place at £9.91 per sqm, with Wolverhampton close behind at £10.57, rounding out the top five.

According to Heath Alexander-Bew, expert at Alan Boswell Group, renters are increasingly going over-budget, with a recent study revealing that in 153 out of 216 towns and cities across the UK, tenants exceed their set budget each month just to afford rent.

"To avoid this pitfall, take the time to assess your finances and establish a realistic budget that includes not just rent, but also utilities, groceries, transportation, and other living expenses. This will prevent overspending, allowing you to focus on properties that genuinely fit within your means,” he said.