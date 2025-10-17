Milton Keynes ranks in top 10 least hair-friendly cities in the UK

Milton Keynes has been ranked in the top 10 most ‘hair-unfriendly’ cities in the UK, with elements like water, air pollution and humidity to blame.

Frizz, dryness, and breakage, it might not be your shampoo or styling routine that’s to blame for hair damage.

According to a new study, for residents of Milton Keynes, the city itself can make hair harder to manage.

Weather, water quality, and local salon experiences all have a part to play. The study made by Dr Cinik ranked UK cities by how “hair-unfriendly” they are.

According to a new study, Milton Keynes ranks in the top 10 most 'hair-unfriendly cities in the UK. Photo: Unsplash/Dr Cinik

Milton Keynes was ranked in fifth place, with a hair-unfriendly score of 61.35%. This makes it one of the country’s most challenging places to maintain strong, healthy hair.

The city’s water is very hard, ranking as the hardest water out of the whole study. Hard water can strip hair of moisture and lead to frizz.

The city experiences moderate air pollution at 54, which can also affect hair health.

Humidity sits at 75, wind averages 17.2 km/h, and the UV index is 3.4, creating conditions that can leave hair dry, frizzy, and prone to breakage.

When it comes to hairdresser services, 6.35% of local salon reviews are negative - that’s the 7th worst rate in the UK.

Dr Cinik said: “Your hair is constantly exposed to everyday elements that can gradually damage it. Hard water can strip moisture from strands, leaving hair dry and frizzy.

“Humidity can make curls swell or straight hair poof out. Wind may seem harmless, but it tangles hair and can cause breakage, while sun exposure can fade color, weaken fibers, and make hair more brittle over time.”

The rest of the top 10 most hair-unfriendly cities are Brighton and Hove, York, Newcastle upon Tyne, Doncaster, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton, Luton, Leicester, and Bradford. Most share hard water, moderate to high humidity, and challenging salon experiences.

Dr Cinik added: “Understanding your hair’s needs and building protective habits makes a huge difference. Deep-conditioning once or twice a week, using leave-in products to shield from heat and elements, and minimizing harsh styling or chemical treatments can help hair stay strong and smooth, no matter where you live.”

The study took six factors known to affect hair health into account. Each factor was weighted by the level of impact it has on hair quality.

These six scores were then combined to create a total “hair-unfriendly” score.

Water hardness, air pollution, and salon quality each made up 20% of the score, while humidity and wind accounted for 15% each, and UV exposure 10%.

The study included sources from AccuWeather, Google Reviews, Rinnai UK, Met Office, and WeatherOnline.