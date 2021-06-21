Milton Keynes reaches milestone with 250,000 Covid jabs administered

Newly released figures show 250,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered to people in Milton Keynes

All the doses have been given at Saxon Court, the GP centres and the pharmacy centre at the Open University.

This week, as people aged 18 and over are bust booking their jabs, the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) say the milestone is "a fantastic example of true partnership working".

"It is helping to protect local communities against COVID-19 and the CCG would like to say thank you to everyone involved in this magnificent milestone, including Milton Keynes Council," said a spokesman.

Vaccination opportunities have now been expanded with five pharmacy clinics opening up in Milton Keynes.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, Chair of the CCG, said: “We have been working very hard, with our partners, to tackle the COVID-19 virus in Milton Keynes and this figure is a great example of what has been achieved. We couldn’t do this without the support, co-operation and hard work of our local authority partners and our volunteers, and I would like to say thank you to them.”

Leader of Milton Keynes Council Cllr Pete Marland said “Partners have been pulling out every stop to work together on the NHS vaccination programme. We’re delighted to be playing our part by making our former offices available as a vaccination centre, and by encouraging everyone to be vaccinated. We want to get as many local people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and we’re keen to see even more vaccinations being delivered through Saxon Court to get the whole of MK even better protected.”

All vaccination centres are on the BLMK website where you can read about the latest opportunity to get your vaccine locally through pharmacies across the region. Social media @BLMK_CCG, updates regularly for opening times and drop-in clinics.