Milton Keynes is to receive £2.8 million in Government funding to tackle potholes on roads across the city.

The money, which is the equivalent of filling 38,832 potholes, has been announced by the Transport Secretary, and is part of funding going to councils nationwide.

The funding, announced on the day that millions of drivers are expected to hit the roads for the Christmas getaway, also comes as figures from the RAC show drivers encounter an average of six potholes per mile in England and Wales.

The figures also show that the cost of pothole damage to vehicles is around £500 on average.

Members of the public are being encouraged to report potholes in their area via a dedicated Government web page.

Councillor Akash Nayee, cabinet member for public realm at Milton Keynes City Council said: “With this new funding Milton Keynes City Council can fill in an additional 38,832 potholes next year - that will make a huge difference to local people every day of the year. “Earlier this year this country voted for change, and a Government that would deliver on the things that matter to the everyday lives of working people - and that is what Labour is delivering.

“It will take time to turn this country around, but the work of change has begun, and next year we will see real evidence of that change on local streets as potholes get filled in and we get this country back on track.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander added: “Pothols have plagued motorists for too long, but today’s record investment will start to reverse a decade of decline on our country’s roads.”