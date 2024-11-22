Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes receives the second highest amount of additional budget per mile in the country for pothole maintenance, according to a study by www.claims.co.uk.

The local authority receives £1,390.39 additional budget per mile for pothole maintenance, with only Brighton and Hove ranking higher with £1,547.46.

The figures were compiled by analysing 2023 data from the Department for Transport to find the additional funding that was allocated to local authorities in England for pothole maintenance.

These figures were compared with the total length of road managed by each authority to determine which received the most additional money per mile for pothole maintenance.

The deep pothole is in the shape of a perfect loveheart in Newport Pagnell

Cheshire East ranked third with £1,383.43 per mile, with the national average standing at £1,163.80.

Neighbouring authorities North Northamptonshire, in seventh, Hertfordshire, in ninth, and Oxfordshire, in tenth, all form part of the top ten, and all receive above the national average.

At the other end of the scale, Blackpool receives the lowest amount of additional budget for pothole maintenance, at £961.44.

Stoke-on-Trent is in second place with £981.24, with Newcastle-upon-Tyne in third with £984.31.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for the accident compensation firm said: “The analysis offers insight into the local authorities receiving the most additional money for pothole maintenance, highlighting the areas where road quality is likely to be of the most concern.

“It’s interesting to see that nearly half of the 10 local authorities that received the most additional budget per mile are in the south east of England, while nearly half of the ten local authorities that were allocated the least additional budget per mile are in the north east.”