Milton Keynes records 23 new Covid cases as national figures reach highest level since February
But change in government recording means one Covid death has been struck of MK's total toll
Another 23 new Covid cases have ben recorded in MK over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 164 over the past seven days.
At a time when national figures reach their highest since February, with 9,055 new cases today, this is still a moderate number for Milton Keynes
The majority of all new cases are now of the Delta variant first found in India, say scientists.
Nine deaths have been recorded throughout the UK, but none in MK over the past 24 hours. A change in the way the government records deaths means our death toll since the start of the pandemic has fallen by one today, and now stands at 463.
The changes are because some of the deceased had multiple addresses, but now only the address noted at death registration will be used.
Meanwhile the seven-day case rate in MK today stands at 65.7 per 100,000 people. This remains below the national average of 72.8 cases per 100,000 people.