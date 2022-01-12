Milton Keynes recycling project that helps people on low incomes appeals for more donations

A unique project in Milton Keynes is desperately appealing for donations of furniture and household goods so it can continue to help people in need.

The Re-use Community Project, based at Kiln Farm, has run successfully for many years, taking local people's unwanted items and providing them at discount price to families and individuals who are living off benefits.

All profit made from the resale of goods is used to help to various local charitable organisations and causes.

The initiative has saved hundreds of tons of furniture from going to waste in landfill over the years, helping the environment as well as the community.

Re-Use also offers brand new end-of-line or surplus products, donated by businesses, at bargain prices. This winter, the project is running an added appeal for outgrown children's winter coats, which they are giving away free to struggling families.

But during the Covid pandemic, the supply of second-hand goods has been badly affected. It is believed this is because many people had more time during lockdown and took to selling their unwanted furniture and equipment online.

A spokesman for Re-Use said: "We are in desperate need of good quality, clean and safe donations that can be reused in the community."

He added: "Many more residents in the Milton Keynes area are falling into poverty or experiencing social hardships and reaching out to us for help. The combination of the increase in demand and the reduction in donations due to Covid has left us unable to help many local families this year.

"Furniture and white goods are the items that we need the most. We can collect items and also offer house clearances."

Re-Use collects items free of charge or for a voluntary donation. Goods can also be dropped off by appointment to their warehouse/shop at Unit 16 Burners Lane.

"Although we collect free of charge whenever possible, we are always grateful when you can drop donated items into us directly as this helps minimise our costs," said the spokesman

Donated items must meet Trading Standards and fire safety regulations, and should be clean, free from rips, tears, and stains and generally suitable for reuse. All soft furnishings such as sofas must have appropriate fire safety labels attached.

Among the list of items needed are white goods (in good working order), dining suites, upholstered furniture, mirrors, garden furniture and tools, TV’s (slimline models only, including remote controls), PCs and computer monitors, hi-fi systems, decorating materials, wheelchairs and mobility scooters, and bikes.

Donations of products from local businesses are also welcome.