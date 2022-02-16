Milton Keynes redway and footpath system is voted among the best nationally

MK has been ranked as a top performer for its redways, footpaths and rights of way across the borough.

A recent report published by the National Highways and Transport Network Survey has ranked MK as among the best

It topping at number 1 for overall public satisfaction for a second year in a row, demonstrating that visitors and residents are exploring the great green spaces the city has to offer.

A redway in Milton Keynes

MK Council says more and more people are using the city’s strong network of redways, footpaths and bridleways to cycle, walk and to ride their horses to explore what MK has to offer.

On the back of this success, the council is now asking residents to share their views and ideas to help shape the next Rights of Way Improvement Plan.

The draft consultation document will be considered at a council meeting on March 1. The plan sets out how outdoor access can be improved for its residents and visitors.

Once approved, the consultation will be open for comments to help MK Council identify and prioritise actions to further develop and improve the network.

Cabinet member for the Public Realm, Cllr Lauren Townsend said: “I’m delighted that MK is one of the top performers for its rights of way. This shows that people are using our vast open green spaces.

Once the rights of way consultation opens, I encourage people to send in their views and ideas. This will help to understand key issues and help us to improve our great city.”