Milton Keynes Redway Runners win ultimate praise from the King on his birthday

A club that has made running fun for thousands of people in Milton Keynes has won the highest of praise from King Charles on his 76th birthday today.

Redway Runners has been honoured with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is equivalent to an MBE and the highest accolade for volunteer groups in the UK.

The community running club has more than 2,800 members and organises runs every day of the week, all year round.

It welcomes runners of all abilities and focuses upon creating a fun, social environment to improve mental as well and physical health,

The club is run by an army of volunteers and over the past 14 years has grown from a tiny group of runners based at the David Lloyd gym to one of the largest running clubs in the world.

A thrilled Redway Runners spokeperson said: "This is special recognition of the work that is done by so many club volunteers, for so many more. A massive thank you for your help to make Redway Runners a place for all our members to enjoy, and the benefits to physical and mental health that comes with it."

Another city group of volunteers, the Milton Keynes Community Cardio-pulmonary Group (MKCCG), has also received the prestigious award today.

The service, based in Whaddon Way, Bletchley, was established as a charity in Milton Keynes in 1989. They offer a safe

environment for people with cardiac and/or respiratory conditions to exercise, overseen by qualified British Association for Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation (BACPR) teachers.

MKCCG runs 10 exercise sessions a week. Each member attends an exercise session each week that is appropriate to their needs and relates directly to their condition and level of fitness. It also provides an opportunity to socialise with people who have had similar problems.

Tina Coles, Service Lead for MKCCG, said, “As you can imagine, we are all very excited and proud that our volunteers have received this award. Our volunteers make MKCCG extra special.

"Our volunteers are passionate, devoted and reliable and each and every one of them truly deserves this prestigious award.”